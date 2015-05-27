5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Xero’s Wellington office.

It’s Wednesday! For the next few days the Aussie tech update will have a bit of Kiwi flare. Business Insider is currently exploring all things tech and startups in Wellington.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. These 3 charts explain why Microsoft almost paid $55 billion for Salesforce when it has the same exact product.

2. Xero is actually taking over street corners in Wellington. Its big charcoal buildings (pictured above) rise above the wharf area and show how expansive the little NZ SAAS company is in its hometown. It’s also about to add about another 5 floors to one of its offices.

3. Delivery on demand startups are in abundance in Sydney and Melbourne. But not all of them are all they’re cracked up to be. We tried Ketings, the Sydney service which delivers almost anything on demand if you text a mobile number, but there was room to improve. You can read all about our experiences here. There’s one big lesson in all of this for startups: No matter the chaos that might be going on behind the scenes, delivering what you promise will be the difference between a startup that sky rockets and a flop.

4. Free Wi-Fi is the one thing a city needs if it wants to be a tech hub. Wellington is blanketed in the stuff which you can read about here.

5. Some light reading. Here are a bunch of books by billionaires that will teach you how to run the world.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter (because there’s free WiFi everywhere here).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.