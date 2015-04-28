5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Campaign Monitor senior management team. (L-R) CMO Kraig Swensrud, CEO Alex Bard, and co-founders Ben Richardson and Dave Greiner. Image: Supplied.

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. APPLE RESULTS! Apple had another strong quarter, beating estimates on earnings per share which were $US2.33, up 40%, versus $US2.16 expected. At $US58.01 billion, revenue was up 27%, versus $US56.03 billion expected and it clocked up 61.2 million iPhone sales.

One miss was the whopping 23% decline in iPad sales. The results also reveal China is now the company’s top foreign market.

2. Here’s what Campaign Monitor’s new boss Alex Bard is going to do with the Australian startup he almost didn’t join. The exclusive story is here, including a crazy yarn about his first flight Down Under to scope out the role.

3. Cloud accounting company Intuit has busted out into a swanky new Sydney office on 1 O’Connell street. The company has tried to mimic the feel of a startup’s office with a mix of timber, concrete, exposed ceilings and of course, a ping pong table. It’s also got beautiful views over the harbour. All the photos are here.

4. US-based tech startup Docusign is leveraging its relationship with Telstra to expand its Australian footprint. The full story is here.

5. Freelancer won 4 Webby Awards! The ASX-listed startup took out Best Employment Website, Best Professional Services Website as well as the People’s Voice in both categories at the 19th annual Webby Awards.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.