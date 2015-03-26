5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images

It’s Thursday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. The government’s changes to startup taxes are “horribly constructed”, Freelancer boss Matt Barrie told Business Insider. Barrie said the ESS legislation was “basically … just designed to placate the vocal early stage startup community, while doing nothing for the real Australian technology industry which actually provides the real employment and for whom stock and option grants will actually mean something.” Full story is here.

2. It’s cool to work at Oracle again. The technology company has started to hire a different type of person. Australian MD Tim Ebbeck is determined to rid the company of its conservative atmosphere. “I don’t need 45-year-old men in suits,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of those.” Full story is here.

3. Malcolm Turnbull explained there were a “gazillion” ways to get around the metadata retention laws including using Skype or Viber for voice calls or WhatsApp, Wickr, Threema, Signal or Telegrammer to send messages. There’s more here.

4. Reversing in. Online performance-based marketing business Mpire Media, founded by BRW rich lister Zhenya Tsvetnenko, will reverse onto the ASX through listed mining entity Fortunis Resources. Founded in 2008, Mpire’s clients include Amazon, Samsung and Facebook and has managed to increase monthly revenue from $55,00 in July 2014 to $1.15 million in February this year. Tsvetnenko floated his bitcoin business DigitalBTC a year ago via a reverse takeover deal.

5. Covata and Cisco have struck a deal. The data security company has signed a 10-year licence agreement which enables Cisco to on-sell the tech. The terms of the deal were undisclosed but Covata CEO Trent Telford said it provides “validation” of the tech.

