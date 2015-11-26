5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.

1. NBN Co might need to rebuild part of the network it bought. After paying $800 million for an Optus cable network in 2012 as part of its “multi technology mix”, the NBN may need to spend up to $375 million to rebuild parts of it.

2. Aristocrat’s gambling apps are growing faster than its pokies. Revenue from Aristocrat’s apps have grown 145% this year, compared to 88.6% total revenue growth. The company has over a million daily active app users, each responsible for 52 cents in daily revenue.

3. Netcomm Wireless struck a deal to export its wireless devices to the US. The company will be shipping the same wireless broadband devices being used to connect regional areas to the NBN network.

4. Surfstitch has acquired a surf board company. The online surf retailer has been on an acquisition spree recently, buying an online magazine, and video and weather sites. The new deal gives them access to several internationally popular surf brands.

5. The problem with smart homes is that they are designed for men. The “Internet of Things” offers a world of conveniences in the home – automatic lights and shopping lists, smart devices. But Yolande Strengers from RMIT argues that these advances overlook a lot of household activities, especially those done by women.

Have a great day! You can catch me on Twitter.

