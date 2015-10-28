5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here’s what you need to know in tech today.
1. The Google Sydney HQ is amazing. We have pictures of all of the Google HQ highlights. Including a jam room, pool tables, several cafes and a climbing wall.
2. Apple Pay is finally coming to Australia. In its latest earnings call, Apple has announced a partnership with American Express to take their payments service global. This should see it in Australia by the end of the year.
3. A startup to help you pass the CFA exam. The failure rate for the Chartered Financial Analyst exams are around 60%. Apptuto claims it can put a dent in this, and they are marketing their services to the companies financial analysts work for.
4. Things to look out for at a pitching competition. SydStart’s pitching competition kicks off tomorrow. We polled a couple of the judges to find out what the audience should be looking out for. What makes a good pitch, and a good business idea?
5. Why your on-demand business isn’t the “Uber of X”. A great many companies claim to be the Uber or AirBnB of their respective . But claiming this thoroughly misunderstands what makes AirBnB and Uber so special.
Have a great day!
