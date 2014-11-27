5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Apple CEO Tim Cook. Image: Getty.

It’s Thursday, here’s what you need to know.

1. How Apple becomes a $1 trillion company. It’s the one story that needs to be read today. Apple’s stock is on a tear, up 48% this year and taking the company’s valuation beyond $US700 billion. The whole story is here.

2. Twitter is going to start monitoring all the other apps you have on your phone. Apparently they weren’t doing it already. Twitter will be collecting the data unless you opt-out and hopes it will provide deeper insights into its user base. It’s all here.

3. We got a sneak peak at Atlassian’s latest addition to its Sydney office. The company is currently on a mission to scale, which means it’s madly hiring talent and expanding its office space. All the photos are here.

4. Tech startups are changing the world right now, so you’d better get used to it. Sydstart founder and now Freelancer APAC director Pete Cooper has penned some of his thoughts on what’s currently going on in Australia’s startup ecosystem. You can read it all here.

5. GoPro could be getting into consumer drones. There are reports around today the action camera maker is considering developing drones in 2015. It’s users are already producing some incredible footage by mounting the cameras on quad copters so it makes sense. More here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

