5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

HashChing’s Mandeep Sodhi, Siobhan Hayden and Atul Narang. (Source: supplied)

Welcome to a new week – here are some tech stories to help you get through Monday:

1. Qantas has grounded its new free high-speed wi-fi service. The airline was all set to launch it this week, but cancelled at the last minute due to “stability issues”. The connection uses NBN’s Sky Muster satellite, and Qantas has promised passengers would be able to stream entertainment like Stan and Netflix once the service gets going. Read more on the postponement here.

2. If you want a big screen, the Huawei Mate 9 is good value. Business Insider reviewed the handset released recently and found that while it has some flaws, they’re not deal-breakers for a 5.9-inch screen phone priced at $999. Read more in our review, including how the battery doesn’t dip below 60% after a day of use despite its massive screen.

3. Sydney fintech HashChing is sniffing around for $6 million. The mortgage marketplace is seeking new funding to expand its operations after a phenomenal growth period that’s seen loan settlements increase 20-fold since April last year. Read more on the startup’s plans to scale with a fresh round of investment.

4. Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba has joined forces with Australia Post and Blackmores. The company wants to use blockchain technology to bust counterfeit food products, which reportedly is a serious problem in China. Read more on how the two Australian firms will help.

5. LiveHire is going gangbusters. The recruitment platform just raised $12.5 million at price more than double its ASX debut last July and the raise from sophisticated and institutional investors was oversubscribed. LiveHire has a platform which creates pools of pre-qualified job candidates for companies to dip into when they need to recruit. Read more here.

BONUS ITEM. This is how you make business printers sexy. Business Insider dropped by the Melbourne Formula 1 Grand Prix last week to see how Epson spends $678 million on printer R&D while Mercedes spends $326 million on its Formula 1 car. Read more on the fascinating visit here.

Have a great day!

