5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s a quiet Friday, with many people enjoying a four-day weekend, but the tech news doesn’t stop for anyone:

1. You can now tweet your flight number to get an update on gate and departure info in 41 languages. Sydney Airport has started the automated service with the help of Irish tech company TIC. Read more on the BizTweet service.

2. Brisbane City Council has given tech company TechnologyOne six months to finish its regulatory system project… or else. iTnews reports the Local Government System was due to be delivered in 2018, after the original go-live deadline this year was pushed back. Computerworld later reported that TechOne is strongly disputing the council’s $60 million cost blowout accusations.

3. An Australian accelerator has started a documentary series that depicts female entrepreneurs turning their ideas into reality. Startup Smart reports the first episode of the Blue Chilli-produced series has now been released, showing a brutal bootcamp that decided which female-led ideas won a spot in the SheStarts accelerator.

4. GetUp has joined the chorus that is calling for an end to the automated Centrelink debt recovery programme. iTwire reports the political lobby group as saying the department secretary is responsible for the output of the big data system, and that “legal options” were sought to hold him responsible for the wildly inaccurate results.

5. An ASX-listed company has built a device that keeps an eye on your pizza as it’s being made. Drangontail Systems showed off its new Camera Cut Station Unit, which has a variety of cameras and sensors that ensure every pizza in a restaurant kitchen has the same quantity, quality and accuracy of toppings. The unit can also be used for other “quick service” foods like burgers, tacos, sushi and sandwiches. Read more here.

Bonus item: Donald Trump’s press secretary may have just tweeted out his password.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

