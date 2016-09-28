5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

JUST. DON’T. GO. THERE. The iPhone 7 headphone port meme. Image: Snopes

Hump day! Here’s the must-read Australian tech news for your Wednesday:

1. There is false advice circulating that if you drill a hole into the iPhone 7 a hidden headphone port can be used. Let’s hope no-one has fallen for this cruel meme – check out the details here.

2. Uber has now integrated with Australian public transport. The ride-sharing giant has teamed up with the team behind the TripGo app, to allow smoother connections between bus, train, light rail, ferries and Uber cars. Read more at StartUp Daily.

3. First the ABS ripped into them for the census, and now IBM’s about to miss the deadline for a $500 million government project. The ABC reports that “serious concerns” have been raised about Big Blue’s capabilities in merging computer systems for Customs and Immigration. Remarkably, despite all the troubles, government agencies keep giving IBM work — the ATO has just awarded it a $4 million contract for an e-commerce project, according to CRN.

4. A Sydney digital health advertising startup has scored $25 million in funding and acquired a rival to boot. StartupSmart reports the buyout of Community Network had been on the radar for a while.

5. The world’s first flat-pack truck can be assembled like IKEA furniture in just 12 hours. Check out the prototype of the Ox in this video.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.