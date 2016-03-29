5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

‘What investor freeze?’ Says Venture Crowd. Photo: Scott Olson/GETTY

Welcome to a new (working) week, I hope you had a great long weekend. This is what you need to know in tech.

1. Wyatt Roy got grilled on “Q&A” last night. The Turnbull government’s $1.1 billion “slow-lane” approach to innovation funding got slammed by The Start Society founder Pete Cooper.

“Why aren’t we supporting start-ups in the budget statement and innovation statement? Why are we doing slow lane innovation strategies?” Cooper asked.

Roy tried to tiptoe around the question, saying he was very optimistic about Australia’s future as an innovation nation, but expressed concern over becoming a clone of Silicon Valley. We have more on the encounter here.

2. Shippit has partnered with Australia Post. Aussie logistics startup Shippit has penned a deal with Australia Post to add the country’s largest delivery service to its network. Shippit itself partners with retailers to offer a flexibility in the delivery options they can offer, and adds an “Uber-like” experience for its customers.

3. Is there really an investor freeze? Venture Crowd announced this morning that it had raised $640,000 for education technology startup Zookal with Australian investors. This is despite Labor and other industry figures claiming investors were waiting until new tax benefits come into play in July before they invest.

4. US telco says full fibre is the best broadband option. NBN CEO Bill Morrow and several other NBN executives have been over in the USA chatting to key internet providers to seek advice, yet the biggest player over there is pushing hard for its full fibre network and the benefits it has over the HFC cable networks, which the NBN is using for a large part. Here’s an image Verizon is using to compare the difference of capacity between the two technologies.

On the left is cable, on the right is fibre.

5. Crazy Domains is looking to make a run at the ASX. The AFR is reporting that the internet domain provider has hired Canaccord Genuity to prepare the company for an initial public offering. It’s believed the company wants to raise enough capital to expand into the Asian market.

