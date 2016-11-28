5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Groupee bill-splitting app. (Image: supplied)

Welcome to a brand new week, everyone. Here are five fresh tech stories to kick-off your Monday:

1. A new Australian app lets you split bills without everyone having to get cash out. Groupee will charge each diner their portion of the bill, while the restaurant just deals with one payment. Read more here.

2. 5G mobile is coming. The next-generation mobile technology will theoretically be faster than the NBN — so here are six things tech companies are predicting you could do on such a network.

3. Atlassian has recruited a former Apple ecosystem exec. Max Mancini has been appointed to boost the profile of the Australian company’s software marketplace — in order to make it the corporate equivalent of what the Apple Store is for end users.

4. An Australian startup is going gangbusters in the US, signing the 2018 Super Bowl as a client. Startup Daily reports HR software provider Rosterfy has rebranded to Event Workforce Group, while announcing the big-name signing.

5. Everyone is using a lot of mobile data, and the telcos are scrambling to provide it. Executives from around the world have said user consumption is going up at insane rates, and the networks are barely making any money as they struggle to keep up. Read more here.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

