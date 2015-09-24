5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The SketchShe girls made it big after lip-syncing in the car.

1. This Aussie health tech startup just closed a $5 million seed round.. Chinese internet company Tencent is in on the deal and in another big win, CliniCloud has secured retail distribution for its first product through US retail giant Best Buy. Read more about it here.

2. A guy has been camping outside Sydney’s Apple store for two weeks to get the first iPhone. He’s now been there for 18 days and counting. And this morning, the footpath outside the George Street store looks more like a beachside campground at Christmas than a tech store. Apple’s No. 1 fan is doing it for a good cause. See what it is here.

3. Disney is rolling out all the tricks in bids to promote “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and that includes this “immersive 360 experience”. Watch it here.

4. Blue Jeans Network, a cloud-based video service, has secured $US76.5 million in funding to expand into Australia. Big-hitting investors led the round including Accel, Battery Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, plus new investors Glynn Capital, Quadrille Capital, and baseball star Derek Jeter. The latest funding round brings the total financing for Blue Jeans to $175 million. Read more about it here.

5. The internet is full of interesting things, but its the people doing them which is even more entertaining. Business Insider has pulled together a list of the 50 best people on the internet right now for your enjoyment. Check out the top digital stars of 2015 here.

BONUS ITEM: Labor’s Dr Andrew Leigh the shadow minister for competition, spoke this week at a sharing economy forum in Sydney. He tells the story of two blokes trying to find somewhere to park to get to an AFL game who founded ParkHound, an app that lets you find and hire private parking spaces in Melbourne. He thinks cities have a brighter future because of efficiencies the sharing economy can deliver and wrote about it exclusively for Business Insider today. Read what he has to say here.

