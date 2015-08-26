5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Stone & Chalk has opened its fintech hub in Sydney.

1. Stone & Chalk launched its Australian fintech hub. After switching locations Stone & Chalk finally settled at the AMP Tower at 50 Bridge Street. It opens with 41 fintech startups, totalling 120 people, following an intense six-month selection process. There’s more here.

2. Envato has had a stellar year so far. The tech company, which runs a bunch of online marketplaces, including ThemeForest, had paid out $106 million to users since January. That takes its total to $330 million in almost 10 years. There are now 48 users who have made over $1 million in sales each and the company expects that number to double in the next 18 months. More here.

3. Two guys set an impressive Tesla record and caught Elon Musk’s attention for it. The Danes have set a new record for the longest drive on a single charge in a Tesla Model S P85D. The cars have a range of 253 miles (407km) per charge, but the guys claim they drove 452.8 miles (728.7km) at a speed of 24.2 miles (40km) per hour. The total drive time was 18 hours and 40 minutes. The start and stop point was Rodekro, Denmark. More here.

4. Australian crowdsourcing marketplace DesignCrowd just took a big step in its global growth strategy. After taking on an extra $6 million in funding earlier this year the startup launched a translation tool which makes it easier for designers in non-English speaking countries to understand briefs. The tool translates company design briefs for logos, website design, poster design, icon design and lots more, in either German, Spanish, French, Hindi or Portuguese. More here.

5. Facebook has a new Australian boss. The social media juggernaut just promoted the head of retail and automotive, Stephen Scheeler, to managing director of Australian and New Zealand operations. Scheeler replaces Will Easton who left to head up APAC emerging markets at Facebook. There’s more here.

