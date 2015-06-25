5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Good morning! It’s Thursday and this is what’s going on.

1. Carl Icahn is out of Netflix. Which means one of the greatest trades we’ve seen in a while is over and done with. The billionaire investor first took a 10% stake in the company in 2012 at $US58 a share. The stock has since shot up 1,000%. More here.

2. Retailers are getting in on the Internet of Things. This new commerce hub empowers retailers to capitalise on a future enabled by big data and the Internet of Things (IoT) — a market which is expected to grow 19% in 2015. Find out more here.

3. Meet the $US20 billion ($A26B) startup club. There used to be a time when a $US1 billion valuation was considered a massive success for tech startups. There are now relatively new, private tech companies worth tens of billions of dollars — or they will be very soon. Find them here.

4. Westpac takes an equity stake in payments platform PromisePay. Westpac’s venture capital fund, Reinventure Group joined a $2.6 million seed funding round for the payments platform for online marketplaces. More here.

5. NSW needs to engage the shared economy. Opposition leader Luke Foley says peer-to-peer platforms like Airbnb, GoGet and UberX offer exciting potential solutions to structural problems. Backing up his comments, he will introduce a private member’s bill to regulate ride-sharing later this year.

BONUS: Your Facebook feed is about to get flooded with news. News publications are going to be loading tons of stories each day via Facebook’s new Instant Articles feature and it’s going to be noticeable. Find out more here.

