5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Found some capital. The $30 million Australian venture capital fund Blue Sky is on the hunt for up to 10 new expanding companies when it closes its investment vehicle this week. So far it has raised more than $20 million as it looks to hit $30 million by the end of the year. Full story is here, including what sort of companies it’s looking at investing in.

2. Why Tesla is different. Australian tech entrepreneur Simon Hackett has penned a very long, open letter about renewable energy which you can read here. But he raises an interesting point about Elon Musk’s company: “Tesla has reframed the storage battery as an object of desire. This is not something any previous battery manufacturer has managed to achieve… perhaps because others have simply failed to realize that it matters!” It’s the Apple effect – where design really matters.

3. This would probably sting a little. A quarter of Australians are OK having a chip implanted in them to pay for stuff. Visa has teamed up with UTS to figure out what the future of payments looks like. So far it’s research has found people are slightly cool with having a chip inside them. It also found 32% would be interested in paying with a smart watch; 29% with a smart ring; 26% with smart glasses and 26% would also be interested in paying with a connected car. Full story here.

4. Netflix slipped up and has accidentally been double-billing some Australian customers. People were predictably unhappy about it on Twitter. You can see it all here.

5. GOOGLE’S BIG WEEK. Google’s annual developers’ conference is on in San Francisco this week. Expect watches, virtual reality and a mystery Bluetooth device to be on show. More here.

