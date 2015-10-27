5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

David Ramos/Getty

1. Australia has a new seed-capital fund. Rimon Advisory, a Sydney firm that specialises in startup services launched a new seed-capital fund to invest in pre-revenue startups. The fund plans to invest in 8-10 companies a year, with a $30,000 minimum investment.

2. Politicians need to watch out for disruption fever. Disruption is the word of the day, however, not all disruption is equal. Professor Sarah Kaine from the University of Technology explains the differences between the models of some sharing economy stalwarts.

3. Lawpath raises $1.3 million. Founded by serial investors, the company markets customisable legal forms and connections with lawyers, and claims year on year revenue growth of 800%. You can find out more here.

4. Google launched its Nexus phones in Australia. The latest phones in Google’s flagship Nexus range are now on sale in Australia. From size to price, Sarah Kimmorley has everything you need to know about the new phones.

5. Australian startup takes on the telcos. Melbourne-based Unlockd has teamed up with Lebara to provide free data in return for ads. The company thinks it can earn huge amounts for its targeted, context aware ads, which leverage location and time.

Have a great day!

