5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Ian Chappell. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images))

Here’s the news for Tuesday:

1. A humble spreadsheet has turned into a fintech app with 300,000 users. Pocketbook, which has been nominated for a FinTech Australia award, started out in 2012 from Alvin Singh’s living room in Sydney. Now the software is rated in the top 10 in the Apple App Store, mixing with apps from the big four banks. Read more on the journey here.

2. Wikipedia is taking on the Australian government for forcing Australians to “break the law everyday” over copyright.Australian users will see top-of-page banners on the site urging the government to adopt “fair use” – a concept that originated in the USA. Read more on what fair use is.

3. Machine learning and artificial intelligence will throw traditional economic, business and labour models on their head, according to globalisation and economic expert Ian Goldin, currently an Oxford University professor. Read Business Insider’s interview.

4. TechnologyOne reported a jump in revenue and profit despite a bitter dispute with Brisbane City Council. The AFR reports the software and services company announced $8.1 million net profit off $113.9 million in revenue for its half-year, while saying the public fracas with the council will end up in the courts.

5. Ian Chappell is backing a fantasy sports startup. The free SportsHero app places users on leaderboards according to the accuracy of their predictions, reports The Australian. The former test cricket captain is backing a model that could become an alternative to gambling, just as the government is starting to restrict betting advertising.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

