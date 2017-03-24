5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 15: Parcels are processed and prepared for dispatch at Amazon’s fulfillment centre on November 15, 2016 in Peterborough, England. In the lead up to Christmas, Amazon is experiencing the busiest time of the year. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

1. There is a bit of biff on between FinTech Australia and Labor’s spokesperson for the digital economy. Ed Husic ripped into the startup community body in parliament this week for supporting the government’s new crowdfunding laws and accused it of being muzzled by the government after a $200,000 grant last year. In response, FinTech Australia has defended its independence and advocacy for the startup community.

2. Amazon will be great for Australian businesses, says one startup founder. Cin7’s Danny Ing says that, through his inventory management software business, he has seen US businesses that have grown from $1 million revenue to $30 million in a few years by selling on Amazon – and there’s no reason why Australian entrepreneurs can’t join the same ‘globalised cottage industry’. Read more on his rationale here.

3. An Adelaide startup will buy two self-driving cars with $2 million it just scored from the state government. Cohda Wireless received the cash over two grants from the Future Mobility Lab Fund and will use it to get two vehicles on real Adelaide roads to test its connected autonomous technologies. Read more here.

4. Square Peg Capital’s co-founder says Australia’s startup industry now controls its own destiny. Tony Holt’s comment came after Square Peg wrapped up $235 million for its first fund, topping off a nice period of local VC fundraising that included AirTree’s $250 million and Blackbird’s $200 million. Read more on Holt’s thoughts here.

5. The NSW government has poached the IT chief from the federal financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC. iTnews reports Maria Milosavljevic has been appointed the state’s chief information security officer, which will see her tasked with protecting the entire NSW public sector from cyberattacks.

