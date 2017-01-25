5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The Tesla electric car charging station in the car park at The Star Casino in Pyrmont on April 14, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ben Rushton/Getty Images)

It feels like a Friday with the public holiday tomorrow! Here are the top tech stories on this “fake” hump day.

1. Commonwealth Bank is claiming a world-first with a bond newly issued on blockchain. The bank collaborated with Queensland Treasury Corporation for the prototype, and says it simplifies bond issuance by converging payment and registration into one transaction. Read more here.

2. Australian energy tech startup GreenSync has raised $11.5 million in series B funding, with almost half coming from the federal government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation. Read more on how founder and chief executive Dr Phil Blythe has refocused the business from offering peak demand management services for corporates to managing and optimising the grid using renewable energy sources.

3. Venue management company Spotless is in talks with Tesla to run car charging stations in Australia. The company, traditionally known for cleaning and catering in locations like sports stadiums, is shifting its focus to technology and revealed to the AFR that it is negotiating with the electric car manufacturer to operate its network of charging stations.

4. Peer-to-peer lender SocietyOne has nabbed industry veteran John Cummins to lead its investments. The former Macquarie and Westpac executive has been appointed the chief investment officer at the startup, which was named as one of only nine Australian companies in the global Fintech 100 list in October. Read more here.

5. PwC will investigate the ATO’s recent computer woes. iTnews reports the tax office has come good on its promises to commission an independent review into the outage that started in December and was not fully resolved until mid-January.

