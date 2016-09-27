5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Vodafone store in Sydney. Image: Getty

While the US presidential debate hogs the limelight, please take some time out for these tech stories today:

1. Financial Synergy boss David Orford will donate some of his $73 windfall from the company’s sale to IRESS. The AFR reports he and his wife would like to setup some scholarships at the education institutions that helped him over the decades.

2. Square has launched a $59 contactless payment reader in Australia. The company says it won’t judge any businesses on its financial background, in a leg-up for small businesses that don’t have the bargaining power against the big banks. Read more here.

3. Vodafone has offered its customers 2GB free data as a conciliatory gesture for its outage on Sunday night, which saw data, voice and text unavailable for seven hours. The telco had previously offered switching incentives to Telstra customers unhappy with outages on that network. Read more at CRN.

4. A law firm has signed a deal with a startup accelerator. Corrs Chambers Westgarth will invest “six figures” over a three-year period to the Melbourne Accelerator Program. The firm will also provide legal training to MAP participants and alumni. Read more at StartupDaily.

5. The Department of Labor in the US is suing Silicon Valley startup Palantir for discrimination against Asian job applicants. Read more on the disturbing accusations.

