5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. AirBnb has a new Sydney office. We have heaps of pics here, including the AFL themed entrance and gentleman’s club themed toilets.

2. This is why Netflix is way better in the US than in Australia. This one chart says it all, the US library is just that much bigger than it is locally. So while in the US, they have 5750 titles to watch, our library has just over 2000 titles.

3. Facebook has rolled out its new ‘reactions’. You no longer have the option of a simple “Like” on Facebook now the social media giant has rolled out its update worldwide to allow people to react to statuses.

Besides just “Like,” you’ll now have access to “Love,” “Haha,” “Wow,” “Sad,” and “Angry.”

Here they are in all their glory:

4. The ‘eBay for asset trading’ is launching in Australia. An Australian entrepreneur has created what he’s calling the eBay of unlisted securities and investments, which will allow investors to publicly buy and sell hard-to-trade assets.

This will be the first of its kind in the world, and its founder even believes the Nasdaq is working on a competitor. There’s loads more at the AFR.

5. Telcos and tech companies dominated IPOs in Australia last year. There were 97 ASX floats in 2015, up 33% from the year before, with a combined market capitalisation of $17.6 billion and capital raised in excess of $8.6 billion. Of those, Deloitte’s latest IPO report showed that tech companies led IPOs on the ASX in 2015 by both volume and market capitalisation, at 30 per cent and 37 per cent respectively.

