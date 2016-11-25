5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

A 4K video on 5G exhibit at 2016 Huawei Mobile Broadband Forum in Tokyo, Japan. (Source: Tony Yoo, Business Insider)

Another week done and dusted! Here are the five tech stories you should bone up on before the weekend:

1. Huawei, a company banned from participating in the NBN, says wireless is so much cheaper than digging to lay fibre. The Chinese tech giant’s CEO said in Tokyo that wireless home broadband only has a payback time of 2 years, as opposed to eight years for fixed connections.

2. A venture capital executive has warned Qantas and Virgin to start exploring hyperloop technology or risk getting left behind. Hyperloop is a vacuum tube pod transport concept to ferry passengers at a speed of up to 1,200km/h. Trimantium Capital MD Philip Kingston reckons it’s worth the airlines hedging their bets on possible future competitors.

3. The Australian Bureau of Statistics should break up with IBM. That’s the advice from prime minister’s cybersecurity advisor Alastair MacGibbon in his report about the online census failure, according to CRN. MacGibbon says the relationship has become too cosy and the ABS had become too dependent on the tech company, which may have clouded its judgment in the lead-up to the 2016 census.

4. 5G mobile is going to be awesome, says Huawei, but it’s not going to worry about the USA. In more news out of Tokyo, the tech company spent the whole day spruiking the benefits of 5G — but the chief executive’s tone changed when he was asked about its plans for America. The US government has for many years blocked Huawei from bidding on government contracts, citing national security concerns.

5. If fintech is to develop, big banks must be forced to open up their data. The AFR reports that Tyro Payments executive Jost Stollman called on Australian banks to be “forced to honour payment instructions made by third parties”, which are often fintech startups.

