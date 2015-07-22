5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Volvo Car Group’s first self-driving Autopilot cars test on public roads around Gothenburg, Sweden.

1. Airtree has been very busy. This week the $60 million fund has invested $2 million in online furniture marketplace Brosa. More here.

2. Australian startup Ninox Robotics wants to sell military-grade drones to Australian farmers. The company is trialling high-tech surveillance drones to assist Australian farmers with pest control in remote rural areas. Full story is here.

3. Airtasker almost lost its largest job poster when someone threw a bunch of pamphlets in a bin. It’s something which happened a while ago but it taught the founders a valuable lesson on focussing the startup to put customer satisfaction ahead of acquiring and running big jobs. More here.

4. Driverless cars are being trialled on South Australian roads. Volvo, Bosch and Telstra are running the trials which are being supported by the state government and the Australian Road Research Board. The trials will take place over two days in November near the Adelaide airport, using Volvo XC90s. More here.

5. Closing a $10 million round. Australian tech startup Exchange Group has relaunched as Marketplacer and finalised a $10 million fundraising round from David Paradice and entrepreneur Gerry Ryan. The company is now valued at $70 million and operates a bunch of global marketplaces around the world including BikeExchange and TiniTrader. There’s more here.

