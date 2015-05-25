5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

It’s Monday! Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. There is a crazy theory going around that Google will acquire Twitter. It’s speculation that is so out there that Business Insider journalist Jim Edwards had to air it out. Here’s his breakdown of the “Twoogle” theory.

2. The brilliant Elon Musk created Tesla, SpaceX, and PayPal. Here are 11 fascinating things Musk said in the new book about his life.

3. Everything we know about Google’s next massive Android update is here. It’ll probably be called AndroidM for now, it may let you login to apps without using a password and it could have some smart home features.

4. Blackbird’s Sunrise conference is on in Sydney today. If you can’t make it don’t worry, it’s being live streamed here.

5. Because hoverboards. Watch this guy set the Guinness World Record for the farthest flight on a real-life hoverboard.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

