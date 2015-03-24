5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Campaign Monitor senior management team. (L-R) CMO Kraig Swensrud, CEO Alex Bard, and co-founders Ben Richardson and Dave Greiner. Image: Supplied.

It’s Tuesday, here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Campaign Monitor invited us over to check out its new digs almost 40 storeys above the Sydney CBD. The Aussie email marketing software company’s new office is a far cry from the early days when founders Ben Richardson and Dave Greiner established the platform in a spare room at Richardson’s father’s house. And, to our delight, it wasn’t all cliché ping pong tables – even though they were there. The open plan features 88 empty desks – a sign of bigger things to come – collaboration spaces to boot, and there’s a full-sized commercial kitchen run by a classically trained French chef who smokes his own ocean trout and makes cherry and walnut brownies to die for. You can get a look inside the new space here.

2. Happy Netflix day! The US streaming service has today officially launched its Australian platform. But already comparisons between what’s available in the US and what’s not available Down Under are being drawn. Gizmodo’s Luke Hopewell has found 20 TV shows which can be viewed on the US version of Netflix but not the Australian one, including Parks and Recreation, Family Guy and Dexter. Don’t throw your VPN away just yet.

With Netflix landing in Australia it’s game on for the future of Australian TV. As Paul Colgan writes, Netflix with its subscription pricing undercutting other services by $1, is here for a fight. The basic streaming package starts at $8.99 a month. This compares with the $9.99 per month for the Presto service from Foxtel, the new nine and Fairfax brainchild Stan that launched in January, and the ailing Quickflix at $9.99.

3. In 2014 Xero released over 400 software updates. So far this year it’s clocked up 158. Today the cloud accounting company released a bunch of new features including advanced inventory management, new online quoting tools, new file management design and practice reports. The company is chasing hyper-growth and earlier this year revealed it had secured $140 million in an investment round led by Accel Partners. Last year it also upped its headcount by 500 people, taking total employees to 1,100.

4. Co-working for women and innovators. Sydney is getting a co-working space for tech companies headed up by female founders. Led by Catriona Wallace, head of customer relationship software startup Flamingo, the 60-seat Sussex street space will be called Ventura.

@TheVenturaAus co-working space for women-led businesses. Adult, adult, adult, kid. #howworkshouldbe #bizkids A photo posted by Dr Catriona Wallace (@catrionawallace) on Mar 11, 2015 at 12:26pm PDT

While we’re on co-working, Melbourne’s York Butter Factory is opening up innovation hub. No word yet on just how big it will be, or who’s signed up for the space, which will be in Melbourne’s CBD.

5. Taylor Swift is buying porn site domains. From June anyone will be able to buy domains ending in .sucks, .adult, .porn, and 547 other current options, with new suffixes released every month. Currently public figures and companies can get in ahead of everyone else and snap up domains before the rest of us. Full story is here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

