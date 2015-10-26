5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The Sydney Opera House during Vivid. James Horan/ Destination NSW

Good morning, here's what you need to know in tech today.

1. Australia is stalling out compared to the digital capacity of other countries. We aren’t spending enough time and energy on the digital transformation of our economy said shadow communications minister Jason Clare in a wide-ranging speech. Clare cites several themes for Australia to focus on, including internet speeds, STEM and access to capital.

2. AirBnB has partnered with the Sydney Opera House. The room-rental company will feature and promote the Opera House, while the Opera House will host the top rated AirBnB hosts. There aren’t currently plans to let visitors book a stay in one of the auditoriums, but apparently it hasn’t been ruled out.

3. Crowdfunding continues its march into Australian finance. Timelio, an online “marketplace for invoices” recently pulled in $500,000 in investment. Here’s the story of the husband and wife team who have brought the crowdfunding model to another area of finance.

4. The NBN is calling on gamers… to be employees. The government-owned NBN company is looking to add 4500 more staff, and wants 2000 of them to be from Gen Y. The call has gone out for anyone good with a Playstation to come and work on “new and sexy” NBN projects.

5. What every business can learn from Atlassian. The Aussie company has gone from a garage in 2002 to a potential $4.3 billion Wall Street IPO. From setting out a mission to having a co-founder and strategically scaling a business, here are some tips you can take from Atlassian’s success.

