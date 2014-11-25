5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

Atlassian APAC recruiting boss Caitriona Staunton.

1. Atlassian is looking to fill at least 150 tech jobs before June 2015 and it’s running a pop-up tour around Australia. Launched in Sydney last night the company is hoping to host about 100 people at each of the five events and they’ve got relocation packages and job offers ready to go. Keen? Check out the details here.

2. We tried Stan, the new TV streaming service about to launch in Australia and from first impressions it looks like it could stand up in what is going to be a cutthroat market next year with Quikflix and Netflix both also muscling in for Australian marketshare. The full review is here.

3. Here’s proof Apple is exploring virtual realities. To date it’s all been rumours based on patents being filed but now there’s a job ad from the company, which is seeking an engineer to “create high performance apps that integrate with Virtual Reality systems for prototyping and user testing”. It’s all explained here.

4. Telstra will launch a secure government cloud in the first 6 months of 2015. The project is being driven by Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s “cloud-first policy” and the new environment will increase the ability of government organisations to access secure and compliant cloud services across both unclassified and protected level data.

5. A robot controlled by the internet escaped! And yes, there’s hilarious video of the event. You can watch it all here.

