5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here are the top tech stories for Thursday:

1. The fintech getting millennials into the property market has now added a Sydney apartment that you can pay just $57 to invest in. BrickX this morning revealed its eighth property, in the inner east neighbourhood of Darlinghurst, saying it’s the lowest entry cost it has ever offered. Read how it works.

2. Telstra has admitted to not buying enough capacity from the NBN for customers to get the speeds they paid for. The Australian reports the admission was made to a Perth customer who’s been struggling to get decent speed out of his Telstra-sold NBN after shifting from a cable connection that gave him excellent service for two decades.

3. A former National Australia Bank chief is now heading up a health tech startup. Cameron Clyne, who led the bank through the global financial crisis, has been appointed chairperson for Whitecoat, an online healthcare provider directory and ratings system co-owned by insurance companies NIB, Bupa and HBF. Read more here.

4. Australian data analytics firm Invigor has reportedly acquired Singaporean shopping mall app Sprooki. The AFR reports the all-scrip $10 million deal will be announced at the end of the current trading halt for Invigor, which will scrap the need for Sprooki to execute its previous plan to IPO on the ASX.

5. Google co-founder Sergey Brin is secretly building a massive airship. British-educated Australian Alan Weston, a man who pioneered bungee-jumping as a recreational activity in the 1970s, is leading the project at the NASA Ames Research Center. Read more here.

