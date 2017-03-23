5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Here’s the must-read tech yarns for Thursday:

1. An Australian fintech startup that acts as a crystal ball for advisors and investors has scored $1.5 million in funding. Multinational VC Sapien Ventures has led the series A round into Investfit, which uses “sophisticated predictive analytics” to make “billions” of calculations in real time to simulate someone’s financial future. Read more on the investment here.

2. The chairman of Optus warns that Vodafone is incorrect when it says domestic roaming would benefit Australian consumers. The Australian reports Optus and Telstra both allege Vodafone wants to freeload on other networks, and warns that investment in mobile networks in rural areas would come to a standstill if the ACCC allowed domestic roaming.

3. Three Australian models that have now become internet comedy stars have been signed to host a smartphone-only talent show. The trio, known as SketchSHE, have garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube and will MC the upcoming international online reality show Megastar, which is the main project of Sydney startup MSMCI. Read more on the deal here.

4. The prime minister’s top cybersecurity advisor has criticised a culture of “box ticking” in the public sector. iTnews reports that Alastair MacGibbon, an advisor to the prime minister on cyber security, in a submission to parliament, expressed concerns for government agencies that pass off security liabilities to suppliers thinking it will protect them from public backlash.

5. Australian education technology accelerator EduGrowth has launched a pre-accelerator programme. Startup Daily reports the free eight-week online course would guide startups from idea to launch, covering areas like business models, prototyping, branding, marketing and sales along the way.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.