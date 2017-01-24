5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Source: Club Med Australia

1. Chinese internet billionaire Jack Ma is coming to Australia, 32 years after he had a life-changing visit to Newcastle. The man behind Alibaba, one of world’s biggest online marketplaces, will be in town next month to open his company’s new Australian headquarters in Melbourne. Read more on his personal connection to Australia.

2. Australian tourism tech startup Local Measure has raised $4.5 million. The company also announced that it would open new offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, as it showed off a customer portfolio that already includes Qantas, AccorHotels, Hardrock and Club Med. Read more on the deal and what the Local Measure software does.

3. The tech skills shortage in Australia might get a lot worse. iTnews reports that mining giant BHP Billiton will be doubling the size of its technology workforce as the company strives to get ahead in industrial internet of things and machine learning.

4. A payments industry veteran has just defected from PayPal to fintech startup Tyro. Kareem Al-Bassam has been appointed new head of product at Tyro, which last year became the first tech startup to be granted an Australian banking licence. Read more here.

5. Samsung has revealed what went wrong with the Galaxy Note 7, but will not stop using the suppliers responsible for the overheating batteries. The company released the findings of its investigation in Seoul yesterday, and while it addressed the technical causes, the announcement was light on future direction.

