5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Two NBN staffers have been stood down. NBN Co has stood down two of its employees over alleged involvement in the leaking of documents which resulted in last week’s AFP raids on Labor offices.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that two employees had been stood aside while the AFP investigation was taking place. NBN Co did not name the employees or wish to comment further.

This news follows a dramatic few days for the government and the NBN, after police raided the offices of Labor senator Stephen Conroy, the homes of Andy Byrne and Ryan Hamilton as well as two staffers of shadow communications minister Jason Clare.

Most recently it was revealed that communications minister Mitch Fifield was aware that the AFP was investigating a referral from the NBN.

2. Telstra’s network was down on Friday and Sunday. Telstra’s NBN and ADSL broadband network still have problems, leaving customers across Australia complaining they still don’t have internet access yet again on Monday morning.

A Telstra spokesperson told Business Insider that the company had fixed the issue affecting NBN broadband services.

“For customers with connection issues, we are asking them to please restart their modem to help make a connection,” they said. “Any customers who continue to have a problem, please contact us. We thank customers for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience.”

But despite saying the problems had been fixed on Friday night, further breakdowns occurred again on the weekend and the company’s last post on its community noticeboard just before 5pm on Sunday said “residual issues affecting NBN and ADSL data services are now resolved”.

3. This is the first Australian built electric car. It’s going to be built in Victoria after two years of design and development. Called the Tomcar LV1, it’s not exactly a Tesla killer and is designed for the mining industry. It’s the first EV from a company with a background in off-road recreational carts and buggies.

Tomcat is calling it the “world’s toughest EV” and it packs a 100kW/300Nm electric motor, with 12-20kWh battery packs available, and a variety of battery and motor variants suiting different uses.

4. Here’s what a startup founder learned from going on “Shark Tank”. The founder of The Adventure Group wrote us a piece on all the things he learned about going on “Shark Tank”. Take a read.

5. How much you should pay yourself and staff when launching a startup? In another contributor piece, we have Appster founder Mark McDonald talking about how much he paid himself and his staff when first founding the business. He goes into good detail about what to consider and how much employees deserve. It’s very interesting.

