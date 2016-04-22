5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Photo: Nissan

It’s the end of the week with a long weekend ahead. Here’s what you need to know in tech to get you through to it.

1. The ACCC thinks Netflix should help pay for your internet. In its annual review of the telco sector, the ACCC has suggested that streaming services such as Netflix, Stan and Presto should contribute to telecommunications infrastructure due to the amount of data consumption they generate.

The ACCC reported that in the year to June 2015, Australian internet use rose 40% on fixed broadband and 35% over mobile networks, with over 1.4 million terabytes worth of data downloaded.

That huge rise has been firmly allocated to the increasing consumption of streaming video services.

2. GE has bought Melbourne’s Daintree for $100 million. In one of the biggest Australian tech deals in years, GE has bought Melbourne-based startup Daintree Networks for $100 million.

“This acquisition will enable Current to expand its building automation platform and its energy-as-a-service offering to small- and medium-size facilities across the globe through the deployment of Daintree’s open, standards-based wireless control systems,” GE said in a statement.

GE didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

3. Queensland has new punishments for Uber drivers.The Queensland government is continuing its crackdown on ride-sharing services, with new laws passing that see big new fines for both drivers and Uber itself.

Under the changes, police can now fine UberX drivers up to $2356, an increase from $1413, while Uber and other ride sharing services face fines of $23,560. Transport inspectors and police also have greater powers to investigate anyone suspected of operating an “illegal taxi” and less proof is now required to charge a driver or the company.

4. How important is cyber security to Australia. Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull outlined Australia’s new cyber security strategy yesterday, and the $230 million worth of funding the government will be throwing at it over the next four years.

To get an idea of how the digital security landscape fits in Australia, there’s some super interesting stats:

1 in 328 Australians are hit by Malware attacks, 1 in 2,670 by Phishing attempts and over 50% by spam.

There are 500 individual social media attacks per day against Australians, which then in turn affects tens of thousands due to the shared nature of social media.

Australia is the fourth most targeted country in the world for spear-phishing attacks.

Australia is the ninth most targeted country for ransomware, with over 650 attacks per day.

1.5% of all cyber attacks in the world are launched out of Australia. This compares to 23.7% out of China and 18.9% out of the US.

5. Matt Simmons has his first pro race this weekend. The 26-year-old former postie from Brisbane who won Nissan’s 2015 GT Academy, the groundbreaking video game competition which turns gamers into real life pro racers, is set to embark on his first pro race this weekend. In Monza.

He will be steering Nissan’s GT-R NISMO GT3 car at the opening round of the Blancpain GT Endurance Cup, alongside fellow GT Academy graduate Romain Sarazin and British driver Sean Walkinshaw.

