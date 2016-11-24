5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

VIAREGGIO, ITALY – FEBRUARY 07: A giant papier-mache float representing Facebook and American entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg moves through the streets of Viareggio during the traditional Carnival of Viareggio parade on February 7, 2016 in Viareggio, Italy. (Photo by Laura Lezza/Getty Images)

Here are the five technology stories to get your head around today:

1. A technology investor has ripped into Facebook for its inability to filter out fake news. Elad Gil — a former Google and Twitter staffer, and investor and advisor to companies such as AirBnB, Square, Stripe and Pinterest — says it shows the social media giant is either clueless about at machine learning or has no motivation to apply it.

2. The federal government could open up as much as $560 million of spending for startups. The AFR reports that 10% of its annual $5.6 billion IT budget will be opened up to “innovative smaller companies” that are traditionally excluded from government projects.

3. Cashrewards has topped the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 list after growing its revenue almost 12,500 percent in the last three years. Startup Daily reports the online shopper rebate startup was followed by fintech companies MoneyMe Financial Group and OpenMarkets Australia in the second and third positions.

4. You have a shot at getting Apple to fix your iPhone for free. Although the tech giant announced last week that the “touch disease” would be repaired for $228.95 for those out of warranty period, NSW Fair Trading says that consumers may still cite statutory rights to argue against the fee.

5. Police have arrested a Sydney IT provider for alleged “misuse of thousands of dollars” from the National Union of Workers, which he provided services to. CRN reports the man was charged with 10 fraud-related offences after his detainment at Surry Hills on Wednesday.

