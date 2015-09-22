5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

New communiations minister Mitch Fifield now has control of copyright and online piracy. Source: Facebook.

1. Oyster, the ‘Netflix of books’, has shut up shop barely two years after launch. Visitors to the Oyster blog this morning were confronted with a dreary post. Read it here.

2. The Tesla battery is coming to Australia. But as Gizmodo’s Campbell Simpson outlines, you can expect the incumbent power suppliers to put up a fight because they’re not ready for the shift to battery storage and it has huge implications for their bottom lines. Find out here.

3. Australia is stalling in the Global Innovation Index. While New Zealand has shot up into eighth place. There are a number of areas where we fall down. Find out what they are here.

4. TPG just posted a huge profit jump and now has its eyes set on its iiNet takeover. Profit for the full year was up 31% to $224.1 million on a 31% rise in revenue to $1.27 billion. However, it’s not providing guidance for 2016 because it will be integrating the iiNet business after a $1.56 billion takeover completed on September 7. See what executive chairman David Teoh had to say about it here.

5. Attorney-general George Brandis is no longer in charge of copyright and online piracy. One of the details to emerge in the swearing in of Turnbull’s new ministry yesterday were changes to portfolio responsibilities. As well as losing the arts, the AG’s department has seen copyright and censorship both relocated to the communications minister Mitch Fifield, which bodes well for a tech startup community itching for reform. Gamers should note their games will now be classified under Fifield’s watch too. The details are here.

BONUS ITEM: Forget queuing for the latest iPhone update, this week’s must-have accessory is a Bitcoin computer. 21, a Bitcoin startup backed by legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel and firm Andreessen Horowitz is responsible for you new career as a desktop miner.

