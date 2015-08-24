5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Balloonists take to the skies. Photo: Getty Images

1. The flight of capital and talent. Without clear progress on marriage equality, tech or energy policy, or leadership transitioning Australia’s economy out of the mining boom, the nation’s younger generation of voters is becoming increasingly disengaged. It’s actually a very scary time for Australia. In a speech today, Treasurer Joe Hockey says high income taxes mean smart, successful people will leave Australia. Hockey argues that managing the economic transition away from the mining boom will require “modern industries and new businesses to lead the way”.

One of the major concerns for the tech sector is access to talent. As Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes told Business Insider last week: “I think one of the big problems, I think the biggest problem, is talent in the long term. It’s how do we keep it, how do we grow it and how do we import it?”

You can read about Hockey’s speech here.

2. iStaggering. Apple will print a whopping $2.25 billion worth of Australian dollar bonds. It closed order books on Friday and smashed the record for the largest ever bond issuance in Australia. Full story is here.

3. How to get the most out of your fundraising visit to Silicon Valley. There are a bunch of insider tips from Danielle Morrill, CEO and co-founder of Mattermark, here.

4. Netflix is boosting the NBN. NBN Co has more than doubled its revenue to more than $160 million in the past year after users flocked to streaming video services, like Netflix, in droves. But The Australian reports the build is going to blow its $41 billion budget. More here.

5. In case you missed it, this is essential reading. Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes has some incredibly bright ideas and opinions on Australia’s economy, tech policies and mental health in high-growth sectors. No, he’s not setting up to run for office, but he is angling to make a difference at home. If you work in startups or tech, or live on planet earth, you should read what one of the country’s smartest entrepreneurs has to say about the state of the country.

