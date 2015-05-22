5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Getty/Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know in Aussie tech before the weekend.

1. Telstra is reportedly threatening to sue three investment companies which sold it Pacnet for $US697 million after a hacking incident wasn’t revealed before the deal was done. Earlier this week the telco revealed Pacnet had been compromised on April 3 but that it wasn’t notified until April 16 after the acquisition was finalised. Full story is here.

2. Atlassian’s rapid expansion caused a bit of a space issue in its San Francisco office but the tech company came up with a clever workaround, using data. Earlier this year the company installed heat and motion sensors to track how often its desks, rooms and tables were used. What it uncovered was desks were only used 20% of the working day and conference rooms only about 40%, with the heaviest use during the midmorning. Gaining these insights has helped drive decisions on which desks can be scrapped and better times to book meetings. There’s more at NPR.

3. The Internet is kind of like sand through an hour glass. Every day the internet produces millions upon millions of data points, from different people, networks and connections and this infographic shows all the things that happens on the internet in 60 seconds. The numbers are staggering, including more than 204 million emails, 3.3 million Facebook posts, 4 million Google searches, and a whopping 50 billion WhatsApp messages.

4. Curved TVs are so last year. LG has now invented a crazy, bendable TV that sticks to your wall like a refrigerator magnet. You can read all about it here.

5. Finally there’s a way to invest your pesky change in the stock market. US startup Acorns has struck a joint venture with Instreet Investments to launch its app in the Australian market. The app enables users to round up the change from daily purchases and invest it. Full story is here.

Have an awesome weekend!

