5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. It’s been a great year for technology stocks. While the ASX200 is down, and resource companies are feeling the pinch of falling commodities, Australian technology stocks are doing well. This comes as tech companies enjoy increased spending, expand overseas and introduce new business models.

2. Queensland is rolling out a $180 million program to create jobs of the future. Ideas range from increasing collaboration with universities to statewide pitching competitions. The latest announcement is a grant program to encourage and equip 15-25 year olds to become entrepreneurs.

3. Robots are learning to “see” the world. Recognising patterns in the world around them, collecting all that data and learning from it as well as working together to interpret it, robots are gradually gaining the ability to see.

4. A small Australian startup just struck a deal with Boeing. Structured Monitoring Systems, a startup based in Western Australia, has struck a deal to provide its monitoring technology to the world’s largest plane manufacturer.

5. Here are 7 things to figure out about your startup before you quit your day job. From creating a minimal viable product, to building a team, here are 7 things you need to do before jumping in all the way.

