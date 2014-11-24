5 Things You Need To Know In Australian Tech Today

It’s Monday, here’s what you need to know.

1. Australia’s progress as a digital nation compared the rest of the world has been analysed and while smartphone penetration is high, so is the cost of network access. The report card, which you’ll find here, indicates there’s a lot of work still to be done.

2. Drifters, lifestylers and cruisers. They’re three of the seven types of digital personalities found in Australia. Which one are you? You can figure it out here.

Could the new 20 Martin Place Development be Apple’s new Sydney home? Image: CBRE / Pembroke Real Estate.

3. Apple could be getting a new 5000 square metre Sydney home. The Australian today reported the tech giant is “in advanced discussions” to take a space at Pembroke Real Estate’s $250 million 20 Martin Place development which is still under construction. More here.

4. Smartphones are taking over our lives. Well kind of – they’re impacting our sleep, the way we work and communicate. Australians have detailed just how much here, but still think innovation is too slow and it’s causing concern we’ll be left behind.

5. There are a bunch of hackers, hustlers and hipsters in need of some sleep today. Sydney Startup Weekend ran over the past few days and team Sound Ninja took out the top spot with the idea of creating a Chrome Plugin which makes finding new music easier.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter. @alexandraheber

