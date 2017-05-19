5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

iStock

Check out these stories before you start your weekend:

1. The founder of Plutus Payroll has been arrested. Simon Anquetil, charged with conspiracy to defraud, has become the 10th person arrested for the alleged $165 million tax fraud case that shocked the industry yesterday. The Australian Federal Police is accusing Anquetil of running the company during the conspiracy and was detained upon his return from a trip to Europe. Meanwhile, Labor senator Doug Cameron revealed his own research showing millions of dollars that went to Plutus was actually from government departments trying to pay tech contractors.

2. The fintech that lets you enter the property market for a hundred dollars has bought a new house in Sydney. BrickX’s new two-bedroom Surry Hills townhouse will set investors back just $95 for a slice – or a Brick – and is currently rented out at $860 per week. Read more here.

3. Telstra has invested millions into the firm that discovered the Russian hacking into US politics. CrowdStrike this week celebrated a $US100 million capital raising round, which Telstra Ventures put between $US5 million and $US10 million into. The telco was already a customer of the company “end point” protection software, and was impressed enough to buy in. Read more on the deal.

4. Australian fintech Peppermint Innovation has signed a deal to get its mobile technology into the hands of millions of Filipinos that don’t have bank accounts. The new partnership with local firm SUNMar sees the technology get out to three remote areas with a combined population of 500,000 people. Read more on the big market in the developing world for ‘bankless’ payments.

5. Gold Coast startup Autoguru is now on Uber. The mechanical services marketplace has joined Uber’s rewards programme for drivers, giving it exposure to tens of thousands on a highly used platform. Read more on how Autoguru is growing from such partnerships that expand its shopfront.

Have a great day! Please email me your story tips or find me on Twitter.

