5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

1. Atlassian’s popular communication app HipChat was hacked. The Australian tech firm yesterday instructed all customers to reset their passwords after revealing an attacker had accessed user data in the system through a software flaw that’s now been patched. Read more on the “security incident”.

2. The NBN managed to pimp up its wireless connection to reach a phenomenal 1.1Gbps download speed. That’s 11 times faster than the top retail fibre optic connections most city folks have access to, but the result did arise from a trial with specialised equipment. Nevertheless, the NBN says this shows its commitment to get rural Australians with speeds competitive with their urban counterparts. Read more here.

3. Melbourne co-working space provider York Butter Factory is reportedly set to expand massively in Sydney. YBF has yet to confirm to Business Insider, but a media report this morning has said it’s liaising with developer Mirvac to grab up to 15,000 square metres of space in the Australian Technology Park. Read more on the speculation here.

4. People subscribe to VPNs for protecting their privacy, but a Brisbane startup has been forced to re-develop its product to comply with Australia’s new data retention laws. The AFR reports Wangle chief executive Sean Smith as saying it’s targetting the market for “good VPN” uses like personal security over wifi, rather than “dark side” of VPN use like geododging or pirating.

5. Is this the toughest gig in cybersecurity? iTnews reports the department of foreign affairs and trade has put out a job ad for a new cybersecurity leader who will be “accountable for the current and future strategic plan and controls for cyber security and ICT risk management, leading a new era in technology and service delivery”.

