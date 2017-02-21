5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

AmazonFresh trucks sit parked at a warehouse on June 27, 2013 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Plenty happening in tech today:

1. The boss of Australian rideshare app GoCatch has ripped into Uber for its resistance to paying GST. David Holmes called the multinational a “bully” that was “giving the middle finger to Australia” and said that “the tide is starting to turn” against Uber. Read more on his reaction to Uber’s loss in the Federal Court against the ATO.

2. Amazon Australia is still not here, but local customers will queue up to use it when it arrives. A Nielsen survey revealed that 75% expressed interested in Amazon and 56% said they’d buy from the online marketplace. Read more on how Australians are pumped to get on the Amazon train and what they would most like to buy.

3. The ATO has warned tech companies to not pull a swift one. The tax office said that some businesses have been claiming ordinary activities, like software development, as research in order to claim the R&D tax incentive. Read more on its crackdown.

4. Job classifieds site Seek has posted a 69% fall in first half net profit. The result was dragged down by one-off costs such as the shutdown of Seek Learning, tax liabilities and privatisation costs in China. Co-founder and chief Andrew Bassat said that the result was solid and that fortunes would turn around. Read more here.

5. Some Suncorp Bank customers found their money missing over the weekend due to a glitch with a systems upgrade. The ABC reported that the bank apologised for showing incorrect balances, while some customers complained that their accounts were overdrawn by hundreds of dollars. One customer said that balances had shrunk distressingly without any transactions to show what had happened.

Have a great day!

