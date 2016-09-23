5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Today’s 5 Things you need to know in Tech are brought to you by Tower One, International Towers Sydney. It takes a lot of technology and innovation to create a workplace that can provide long term health benefits to its occupants. Discover why International Towers Sydney at Barangaroo is being described as one of the healthiest places to work in the country.

Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer. Image: Getty

We have some good news and some bad news for your Friday. Check out these must-read tech stories before you head out for your weekend:

1. Police have warned someone is putting harmful USB drives into Melbourne letterboxes. The drives have malware in them that crashes the computer. Read more on the Victoria Police warning and what the drives look like.

2. The ACCC will be keeping an eye on reviews for “sharing economy” apps like AirBnB and Uber. The push comes to ensure dodgy practices like fake reviews and suppression of bad feedback do not occur. Read more here.

3. Yahoo has confirmed the private details of 500 million users have been stolen. This was in response to an August report that at least 200 million were up for sale on the dark web. Read more on how the media giant did not tell its new parent Verizon of the “state-sponsored attack” until just two days ago.

4. Telstra has launched a mobile network dedicated to emergency services. The LANES service will allow fire, police and ambulance workers to use a separate congestion-free network when necessary. However, the Sydney Morning Herald reports some agencies are not fully satisfied with this solution.

5. The most viewed LinkedIn profiles of Australian startup entrepreneurs have been revealed. Check out the social media provider’s findings on StartupSmart.

Have a great day!

