5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The HiFiRE 5B rocket launching – you’ll barely have time for the drinks trolley before it lands in London.

It’s the end of the week, and this is what you need to know in tech.

1. The AFP raided Labor offices over NBN leaks. The AFP last night raided the Melbourne office of senior Labor MP and former communications minister Stephen Conroy over suspected leaks to journalists about the NBN.

However, the AFP no longer has access to the seized documents after the Labor party claimed parliamentary privilege.

AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin confirmed that the documents have now been sealed, and can’t be accessed until the matter goes before the Senate.

With parliament now dissolved until after the election, the AFP will have to wait until it comes back before the matter can be decided.

He also confirmed that no one in the government knew about the investigations which had been operating since December 2015 and that the government was first informed after the raids.

2. Quickflix’s investors will need to wait 6 months to know their fate. The Supreme Court of Western Australia has given a reprieve from closure to Quickflix, allowing the streaming service to extend the date of its second meeting of creditors until October 21.

Administrator Richard Hughes said that he does not believe Quickflix will need the entire full period extension, and that the intention is to convene the second meeting of creditors as soon as possible.

The delay now means that stakeholders in the company won’t know if their shares are worth anything for several more months now.

3. Here’s what an iPhone costs in Australia compared to the rest of the world. Deutsche Bank’s annual “Mapping the World’s Prices” report for 2016 is out. One product it looks at is Apple’s iPhone – here’s how its prices compares across the world.

Source: Deutsche Bank

4. Startup owners are worried after their peak body accepted federal government research funding. Australia’s startup community is questioning the independence of its peak body, StartupAUS, after it accepted funding from the federal government to conduct research on entrepreneurship.

StartupAUS will receive $120,000 annually for two years, with an optional third year of federal funding.

However, not everyone is happy with the decision to sign up with the Turnbull government, despite its push for innovation. One of the peak body’s key roles is lobbying the government on key issues for the industry, including policy decisions.

Labor’s startups spokesperson Ed Husic fears that the deal will silence the group, a concern some in the industry share, including Tidy Me co-founder Riley Batchelor.

5. Another day, another internet outage. It was Telstra’s turn to crash overnight, with NBN and ADSL services effected in some area for up to 16 hours. The failure follows major outages by Virgin Mobile yesterday and iiNet on Wednesday.

Telstra’s latest crash appears to have happened just before midnight on Thursday evening – some reported problems as early as 6.30pm – and continued into the morning nationally and happened just hours after CEO Andy Penn promised to do better on customer service.

But like Virgin Mobile yesterday, Telstra also sparked anger from its customers for failing to properly explain what was happening in a timely fashion. It wasn’t until after 9am that the company took to social media to notify customers of the problem and post on its site.

Most services were restored by late in the morning. That’s the fifth outage in three months. Customers are probably looking forward to another free data Sunday now. The details are here.

BONUS ITEM:Scientists from the University of Queensland are part of an international group that successfully launched an experimental rocket which hit speeds of Mach 7.5 (9,200 km/h). The rocket, named HiFire 5B, which was launched from the Woomera Test Range in South Australia, managed to reach a height of 278km.

The findings from these tests will eventually lead to the development of scramjet engines able to fly and withstand the heat travelling at over 9000 km/h. A normal turbine engine has moving parts, so at that speed it would explode.

The scramjet, in comparison, does not have moving parts. It instead forces air down a narrowing tube, which eventually becomes so hot it ignites when touching a fuel source.

Eventually these jets will be able to propel commercial passenger planes and see travel from Sydney to London occur in as little as 2 hours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.