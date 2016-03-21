5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Scott Morrison. Photo: Scott Morrison MP/ Facebook.

Welcome to a new week, this is what you need to know in tech today.

1. Scott Morrison announced new fintech support measures today. The treasurer was in Sydney this morning at Stone and Chalk with big news for the sector. The major ones are:

– Access to concessional tax treatment for venture capital investments in start-up fintech firms;

– Getting the Productivity Commission to outline options to increase data availability and access to facilitate new products and better consumer outcomes;

– Taking action to address the ‘double GST’ treatment of digital currencies.

2. WeeBit Nano has nabbed a big former Intel exec for its board. Intel chief product officer David Perlmutter will join the Israeli tech startup, which is currently in the middle of a reverse takeover with Australian mining company Radar Iron. The global market for flash storage is worth $US38 billion annually and WeeBit Nano is hoping to be the Next Big Thing on that front, with the potential to create the 1 terabyte smartphone.

3. Foxtel might put Netflix on its streaming box. It’s no secret that Foxtel is building a streaming box, but new reports have come out that the pay TV company is actually considering adding Netflix support to the device. Foxtel is also approaching its current content providers, pushing them to make more content available to its on demand services.



4. Twitter turns 10 today. So here’s a graphic of the first 10 tweets of prominent Aussies.

5. Apple’s big announcement is tonight. Yep, it’s Apple’s first big product announcement of 2016. What can we expect to see? A new, smaller iPhone is certain, as is an update to the iPad. We’ll also likely see a new Apple Watch, or at the very least, some new watch bands. Tune in from 4AM AEDST.

