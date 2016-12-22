5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

A chimpanzee unwraps a present that was delivered by Santa Claus December 21, 2001 as Ernie Cowan, dressed as Santa Claus, delivers more gifts at the Lion Country Safari in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

You’re almost there – just one more workday before the long weekend! Check out these five tech stories as you get your gifts sorted:

1. NAB customers heading out for Christmas shopping were angry to find their internet banking not working. Social media blew up this morning with both shoppers and business customers anxious that the browser and mobile apps were dysfunctional. The bank announced the outage has been resolved, but there are still reports of funds transfers not going through. Read more here.

2. The NBN will bring fibre just that little bit closer for half a million homes and businesses in Sydney and Melbourne. Since the federal coalition has been in power, the favoured rollout method has been fibre-to-the-node — bringing fibre to the exchange point and keeping slow old copper for the rest of the way. Now the NBN has introduced fibre-to-the-kerb that is meant to be as economical as fibre-to-the-node, but dramatically reduces the length of copper – meaning much faster internet speed for your home. Read more.

3. A Sydney telco has been slammed by the federal court for its shabby treatment of customers. Justice Mark Moshinsky labelled the behaviour of SoleNet and Sure Telecom as “unconscionable” and at worst, “trickery and deception” of customers. Read more on what they did.

4. Just because you can do something with data, doesn’t mean you should. In a contributor column for Business Insider, the Australian boss of multinational tech service provider Avanade, Sarah Adam-Gedge, says that next year organisations will transition from data acquisition to data intelligence. Read her three predictions for technology trends in 2017.

5. IT disasters are now part of modern life. ATO, Census, Queensland Health – we’ve seen one major disaster after another. The AFR’s Mark Ludlow has penned a fascinating feature on the digital divide between providers of tech and consumers of tech, plus the devastating human impacts that IT failures can have. Read more.

