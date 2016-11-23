5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The Eve V laptop-tablet hybrid. (source: Eve)

1. Apple is offering free battery replacements for certain iPhone 6s handsets. A batch of units from late 2015 are randomly shutting down for no reason, so the manufacturer was forced to act. Read more here.

2. Fast-loan fintech firm Enably has scored $33.5 million. Startup Smart reports that the money is a mixture of “equity and debt from existing shareholders, including Chicago tech billionaire investor Richard Driehaus”. Read more on the startup, which is led by former Nimble exec Andrew Kirkwood.

3. An Intel-backed startup is putting out a laptop-tablet hybrid to challenge the popular Microsoft Surface Pro. Read how a small Finnish company, Eve, has managed to build a machine that is better than the Surface but is $1000 cheaper.

4. Alibaba Cloud says it aims to surpass Amazon Web Services in four years. iTnews reports that the cloud computing arm of Chinese internet giant Alibaba has opened a data centre in Sydney, giving startups an alternative to the likes of AWS and Microsoft Azure.

5. The former chairman of a Sydney tech company has been found guilty of defrauding $9 million. The SMH reports that Andrew Sigalla transferred money from TZ Limited to his own accounts to pay for his gambling habit and $10 million mortgage. He will be sentenced in February.

