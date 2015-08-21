5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Kogan.com founder Ruslan Kogan. Image: Twitter.

It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know ahead of the weekend.

1. Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes LOVED Google’s “ballsy” restructure. The launch of Alphabet has reinforced the way he runs his $US3.3 billion tech company. You can see what he learned from the Google overhaul here.

2. Ruslan Kogan now does travel. The electronics retailer recently branched out into groceries and now he’s offering travel deals. He’s gone straight to airlines, tour organisers and hotels to secure deals which he says are up to 76% off. “We’ve applied the same approach of digital efficiency that has seen us undercut the big players in the retail industry for nearly a decade,” Kogan says. There’s more here.

3. Random numbers. Startups are cherry picking totally random metrics to show off to would-be investors. Business Insider journo Biz Carlson has had the task of listening to a truckload of pitches at Y Combinator and 500 Startups demo days and the one thing she noticed was founders randomly picking stats which really didn’t mean very much at all. You can read her breakdown here.

4. Within hours of Apple launching its Australian dollar bonds, fund managers received $2 billion in orders. Commonwealth Bank, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are running the $5 billion debt issuance program. Apple says the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including share buy-backs, dividend payments, working capital, acquisitions and debt repayments.

5. A scary thought. The class of 2019 (which is graduating high school this year) was born the same year as Google, thinks WiFi is a basic right, and has never been without HDTV. There’s a hilarious and humbling list here of all the things these kids have grown up with, and it’ll probably help you understand the youth of today as well.

Have an awesome day!

