5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Taylor Swift performing at a concert. Photo: Getty Images

Morning! It’s Monday. Here we go.

1. This is the coolest internship. And it seems it’s also one of the toughest. Interns at SpaceX aren’t making copies or grabbing coffee for higher-ups — they’re helping build and program rockets to launch into outer space. More here.

2. Taylor Swift really doesn’t like Apple Music. The pop singer has explained her distaste and dissatisfaction with the tech giant’s new streaming service in a letter she posted online. You can read the whole thing in full right here.

3. Uber is planning to conquer China. It’s no secret the ride sharing company is making a big play in the People’s Republic. We’ve compiled a full rundown on why, how and when they plan do to this. Read all about it here.

4. Dial-up connections are being retired. Around 15-20 years ago the annoyingly familiar dial-up startup tone invaded most Australia households on a daily basis. However, thanks to advances in technology, most of us now enjoy uninterrupted, high-speed internet access at home and on our mobiles. Telstra is dumping dial-up in December. More here.

5. Startups are A LOT of work. Working at a startup and taking it to the next level can be a rewarding job. But it’s hard — and can be a brutal experience if you’re not prepared for the grind. Read what no-one tells you here.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.