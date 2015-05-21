5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

Jack Dorsey. Getty/ Kevork Djansezian

It’s Thursday. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Square is in Australia. The California-based payments technology company launched by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, will open an office in Melbourne. It’ll be the fourth country Square has opened in and will be led by Country Manager Ben Pfisterer. Before joining Square, he worked at NAB and VISA heading up Innovation & Emerging Products (AUS / NZ) working across the development of products such as Visa payWave and Mobile Payments.

2. Qwilr, a startup launched by an ex-Googler and a former musician, is on a mission to change how we create and share documents. It has just closed $530,000 in seed funding to build out its platform which builds documents specifically for the web, with analytics so you can see if someone has read that proposal you sent them.

3. Aussies kickin’ it in SF. These two founders went from playing match-maker and selling furniture to launching a startup which wants to cure boredom. HeyLets has raised $1.65 million in seed funding from Blue Sky Ventures and a handful of angel investors and are now looking to raise a series A round in the next three to six months. Full story is here.

4. TedX Sydney is on at the Opera House today. There is a lot of talk about tech, innovation and cool ideas. You can stream it live and of course we’ll be writing about the coolest stuff on the site today.

5. Design marketplace Redbubble has raised $15.5 million to fund its expansion plans. Investors included Melbourne-based Acorn Capital and London-based Piton Capital. The startup has also flagged an eventual IPO and is expecting to hit $100 million in annual turnover this year.

Have an awesome day!

