5 things you need to know in Australian tech today

The inspiration for Koalasafe, a startup which wants to make partenting in the internet age simpler. Image: Supplied.

It’s Friday! It’s been a massive week and some of you may be feeling like a tired meerkat.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s what you need to know in Australian tech today.

1. Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar has thrown his support behind a startup which wants to make the internet safer for children. Koalasafe has launched a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of raising $98,000. With 28 days to go it has raised $13,357. Full story is here.

Is your child obsessed with Minecraft? Help us create a healthier Internet for children! Back #KoalaSafe today! http://t.co/9Hfz5qFjVu — Scott Farquhar (@scottfarkas) March 19, 2015

2. Crowdfunding real estate development projects. There’s a fintech startup which has launched out of Perth this week called CrowdfundUp. It’s a platform which wants to connect investors and developers to crowdfund real estate projects. Property investments start at $100. The startup has partnered with advisory firm BDO and the first developer on its books is WA-based company Megara.

Last month real estate investment startup BrickX launched, enabling investors to partly purchase properties by trading “bricks” which start at $66.

Both are part of the move to crowdfund investments and projects which has gained traction through sites like Kickstarter. But the idea isn’t without criticism. This week Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes took to Twitter to ask for stats on crowdfunding venture capital rounds, something he said “feels like a bad idea, that the man on the street would lose.”

With no comprehensive stats on the activity located he then tweeted:

No crowd funding stats. I maintain my bearish position. Seems like a way for sub-par ideas to fleece everyday investors. No panacea here. — Mike Cannon-Brookes (@mcannonbrookes) March 19, 2015

3. KPMG has earmarked cyber security as one area it will be investing heavily in. This week it added to its recent acquisition spree, buying out Asia Pacific cyber security company First Point Global for an undisclosed amount. Full story is here.

4. Cracking down on the trolls. Social media sites Twitter and Facebook will face fines of up to $17,000 per day if they fail to remove cyber-bullying material under a new system first flagged three months ago and being implemented by Australia’s first children’s e-safety commissioner. Full story is here.

5. Not all shareholders are happy with TPG Telecom’s $1.4 billion bid for iiNet. There’s a report in the AFR today that BT Investment Management, iiNet’s largest sharholder with a 5.7% stake, is “disappointed” with the current structure of the offer. Former iiNet director Simon Hackett is also critical of the deal.

Have an awesome day! I’m on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.